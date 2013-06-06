JaMarcus Russell will get second chance on NFL roster in 2013

When it comes down to it, scouts simply want to see how much juice Russell has left in the tank. He is one of the most gifted passers to enter the NFL in the past 20 years, but a lackluster work ethic prevented him from displaying his natural talents. However, scouts familiar with his game from his time at LSU rave about his natural arm strength and solid mechanics. He can make every throw with zip, velocity and touch -- without exerting tremendous effort. Watching some of Russell's best throws from his tenure in Oakland, I'm blown away by his superior arm strength, particularly on deep balls. In the video clip above, Russell shows off his impressive arm strength on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy. On the play, Russell exploits the void in the middle of the field on fourth-and-15 with a pinpoint, teardrop toss on a post pattern. If Russell can connect on a handful of these throws in a workout, he definitely will pique the interest of a quarterback coach fascinated by the prospect of working with a big-armed thrower boasting an impressive skill set.