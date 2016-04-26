Around the NFL

JaMarcus Russell clinging to NFL comeback dream

Published: Apr 26, 2016 at 09:04 AM

JaMarcus Russell remains hopeful his NFL career isn't over.

The former quarterback, a notorious draft bust picked first overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2007, said recently he would play for free if it meant a shot at redemption. Russell hasn't been in the NFL since 2009.

"God makes things happen for a reason," Russell said in a video for Sports Illustrated. "Who's to say? You might see me back. You never know, man. You never know. ... Whatever it is -- I can be a water boy and work my way into a scout team. It doesn't matter. I'll go play for free."

Last year, Russell sent letters to each of the 32 NFL teams with the hope of earning a place in an organization. Sports Illustrated included an image of one of those letters addressed to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"I am willing to work my way in and up," Russell wrote. "I am willing to lead the scout team for free for one year just to get experience in your system.

"I know that my name does not carry much weight in the NFL right now, but I am more than the image that others have bestowed on me. I've been labeled as a bust, I have been labeled as lazy and I have been the targets of many insults by the media. The blame for any negative press that I've received rested squarely on my shoulders.

"What those rough years (in Oakland) taught me is more valuable than any lesson that I could have learned elsewhere. My tribulations have humbled me. I am a better man because of my struggles, and I simply desire an opportunity to redeem myself. I do not want my legacy to be a trail of unfulfilled dreams and missed opportunities."

This isn't the first time Russell has been in the news for a comeback attempt. Back in 2013, Russell worked with a personal-training team to shed more than 30 pounds in an effort to attract an NFL team. He got a workout with the Chicago Bears, but wasn't invited to camp.

Now 30, Russell's chances of a comeback are even more remote. He seems destined to be remembered as a cautionary tale for front offices and rookies alike. You can understand why Russell would want to re-craft a happier ending.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
news

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

After the offseason trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Russell Gage steps in as an every-down starter in Atlanta, and the fourth-year pro feels ready for the opportunity. 
news

Ron Rivera planning for open QB competition during Washington training camp

The Washington Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, but coach Ron Rivera is planning a competition this summer, giving Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen a shot at the starting job.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW