Jamar Taylor ejected for unnecessary roughness

Some post-play extracurriculars led to an early exit for a Denver Broncos cornerback on Saturday night.
Jamar Taylor was ejected from Saturday night's 17-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns after making contact with Cleveland receiver Breshad Perriman after the play.
Perriman was also flagged for his participation after the play, though he was not ejected.
Chris Harris Jr. has been out with a broken leg, Isaac Yiadom was inactive and Brendan Langley suffered a concussion earlier, meaning Taylor's disqualification left Denver with just two cornerbacks: Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock. Roby left the game with a facial laceration, but returned later.