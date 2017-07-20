 Skip to main content
Jamal Adams signs rookie contract with N.Y. Jets

Jul 20, 2017

The Jets have locked up their safety of the future.

First-round safety Jamal Adams signed his rookie contract with New York on Friday, the team announced.

A source informed of the contract told NFL Network Insider Rapoport that the four-year deal is worth $22.3 million, all of which is fully guaranteed. Adams will also cash in on a $14.3 million signing bonus. Adams had this to say Friday morning on Twitter:

The No. 6 overall pick figures to have a prominent role in his first season after the Jets jettisoned Marcus Gilchrist and Calvin Pryor this offseason. At LSU, Adams was both a force in coverage and at tackling, and Gang Green is banking on both strengths translating at the next level.

Due to his impressive skill set and assumed ample playing time, NFL Media's Elliott Harrison predicted that Adams will be named the co-Defensive Rookie of the Year with Dallas pass rusher Taco Charlton.

With Adams taken care of, there are only four first-round picks who have not yet signed: 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, Titans wideout Corey Davis and Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley.

