Jamal Adams, Jadeveon Clowney among Players of the Week

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dynamic performance in Gang Green's 34-27 win over the crosstown rival New York Giants. Adams was everywhere on the field, recording nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass defensed and a 25-yard scoop-and-score, his second defensive touchdown of the season. Adams became just the sixth player since 2000 to log two sacks, two FFs and a TD in one game. This is the first Player of the Week honor of Adams' three-year career.