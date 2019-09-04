Jamaal Williams on Bears D: 'Everybody is mortal'

In many ways, Jones' outings against the Bears have been emblematic of his two-year NFL tenure thus far, as he's flashed brilliance, but had plenty of ups and downs. Injuries to Williams and Ty Montgomery brought about Jones' introduction to the Packers-Bears rivalry in 2017. Jones got his first career carries in that Week 4 game and scored his first NFL touchdown in the process. Later in his rookie season, he was held to 12 yards and last year, he missed the teams' first meeting -- also a season opener like this year -- and was injured during the rematch.