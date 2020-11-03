Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin won't play in 'TNF' due to high-risk close contact identification

Contact tracing has identified two additional Green Bay Packers who will not suit up for Thursday night football.

Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were identified as high-risk close contacts to running back A.J. Dillon﻿, who was found to be COVID-19 positive after Sunday's test results returned Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. None of the three will be able to play in Green Bay's prime-time contest with San Francisco, per NFL-NFLPA protocol.

Williams and Martin were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

The Packers did not receive any new positive tests from Monday's round of COVID-19 testing, per Pelissero.

Dillon's positive COVID-19 test was taken during pregame testing Sunday, but Green Bay did not receive his results until Monday. Dillon played 14 snaps in the Packers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while Williams played 60 total snaps and Martin played 44 snaps.

There is pessimism that running back Aaron Jones (calf) will be back for Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The current plan seems to be going with Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams versus the 49ers, Rapoport added.

Quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ said the fact Dillon was COVID-positive inside the Packers locker room doesn't change how he personally feels about playing the Niners in two days.

"We're getting tested every single day," Rodgers told reporters. "We know the results usually by the end of the day, or night time. So we find out first thing."

In related COVID-19 news, the Baltimore Ravens didn't have any new positive tests from Monday's round of testing, per Pelissero. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive in the same fashion as Dillon, playing 54 snaps in Baltimore's loss to Pittsburgh before learning he was COVID-19 positive Monday.