Jamaal Charles works with scout team during practice

Published: Sep 14, 2016 at 06:50 AM

The Chiefs will likely wait at least one more week for the reintroduction of Jamaal Charles.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that Charles, who is still in recovery from last season's torn ACL and did not participate in any of the club's preseason games, will work with the scout team during practice. Per the team's official site, Reid said "Every day he gets a little bit better."

Running back Spencer Ware (sprained toe) will miss practice Wednesday but is expected to be ready for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

With a win already under their belt and a matchup against one of the best defensive lines in football, sitting Charles for another week seems like the best course of action for the Chiefs. Now nearing his 30th birthday, Charles can still be a dynamic part of Kansas City's West Coast offense but the team knows they need to handle him differently after his second torn ACL injury in four seasons.

Ware led the team with 70 rushing yards and a score last week, adding seven receptions for 129 yards through the air.

The Chiefs signed two running backs -- Ware and Charcandrick West -- to contract extensions in the offseason, which almost previewed their careful treatment of Charles during the regular season this year. They believe they have a handful of franchise backs on the roster and want to keep as many as possible off the training table.

