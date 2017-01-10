Jamaal Charles unsure of future after knee surgeries

As of a month ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were excited about the prospect of a Jamaal Charles return just in time for a Super Bowl run.
Writing for his official website Monday, Charles outlined the surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews on both knees in November. When Andrews went in to repair a torn meniscus, the decision was made to clean out the other knee as well. Neither surgery was major, per Charles.
"The team put me on injured reserve, and we talked about it, and decided to have him clean out the other knee as well," Charles wrote. "That one wasn't as bad, but there was some stuff in there. It made sense to do it so I could just heal up and go out there feeling the same way in both knees, just completely ready."
After working out in Florida the past couple of months, Charles insists he's feeling better than he's felt all year.
So where does that leave his 2017 plans after turning 30 years old late last month?
Charles is "thankful" to be part of a Chiefs organization that is like "family" after nine seasons in Kansas City.
Due nearly $7 million in salary and bonuses next season, though, he will almost certainly be asked to take a pay cut.
"I honestly don't know what the future holds for me," Charles said.
"What I do know is that I still want to play football. I was only 29 years old this season. My goal right now is to just focus on the now and my rehab and let the rest sort itself out later."
If Charles and the Chiefs can't find common ground in contract restructuring talks over the next two months, we might see one of the best backs of the past decade in a different uniform.