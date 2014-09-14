Jamaal Charles sprains ankle in Chiefs' loss

All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles left for the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's AFC West showdown with an ankle injury. Andy Reid said after the game that the running back suffered a sprained ankle.
If Charles is out for an extended period of time the Chiefs are in trouble. Everything Kansas City does on offense channels through Charles, leaving quarterback Alex Smith in a rough spot behind a patchwork offensive line. Knile Davis is the second-string running back.
All-Pro safety Eric Berry also was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. The Chiefs were decimated last week with two season-ending injuries to starting defenders and the bad luck continued Sunday.
