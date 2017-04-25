Around the NFL

Jamaal Charles shows off movement in drills video

Published: Apr 25, 2017 at 02:46 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

While Adrian Peterson and LeGarrette Blount head toward landing spots, another veteran running back is getting healthy.

Jamaal Charles continues to rehab from a knee injury that relegated him to just three games in 2016. The 30-year-old veteran's agent posted a workout video updating Charles' status.

The above video is notable in that Charles is not wearing a knee brace as he goes through the drills and displays an ability to plant and cut off both surgically repaired knees.

The update on Charles' rehab comes after weeks during which we heard nary a whisper about the veteran's prospects. The Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading rusher met with the Seahawks in mid-March but hasn't had a reported visit since.

The video from Charles' agent is clearly strategic, letting teams know his client is healthy after being waived by K.C. with a failed physical designation in February.

While Charles likely won't be one of the veterans to find a gig before Thursday's draft, his agent is letting clubs know the veteran is ready to play if injury strikes or they don't exit the draft with a back.

It might be a while before Charles lands with a team, but every week is a step closer to returning healthy after missing most of the past two seasons.

