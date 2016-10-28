Jamaal Charles (knee) out for Chiefs versus Colts

After suiting up last week, the Chiefs running back has been ruled out for Sunday's road tilt with the Indianapolis Colts.
Coming off last year's ACL tear, Charles has been eclipsed on the field by workhorse Spencer Ware, whose 129.5 scrimmage yards per game this season rank fourth in NFL. Leaned on from wire to wire, Ware owns a whopping 35.9 percent of Kansas City's total yards in 2016, the second highest percentage league-wide behind Arizona's David Johnson.
In years past, losing Charles would have sunk the Chiefs. That wasn't the case last season, though, and it certainly isn't the reality this autumn. There's no rush to force him back onto the field.