Around the NFL

Jamaal Charles: 2014 was my most frustrating season

Published: Apr 14, 2015 at 07:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jamaal Charles is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season, compiling 1,033 rushing yards and another 5.0 yards per carry year.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back missed just one game in 2014, but the 28-year-old Charles called it the most maddening season of his career thanks to a rash of injuries, aches and pains that included ankle, foot, back, shoulder, knee and hamstring troubles.

"I was frustrated more last season as I've ever been because of all of those injuries," Charles told ESPN.com's Adam Teicher on Tuesday. "I was frustrated because I didn't feel my body was right the whole season. But I battled through that time. That's all I could do. I felt like I was in a fight and I had to respond. I had 12 weeks to finish the season, and it felt to me like I had 12 rounds to go.''

Charles dismissed the idea that at 200 pounds his body was beginning to break down from the wear-and-tear of the position.

"It wasn't that,'' he said. "I think it was just bad luck. I was just dinged up. If my body was breaking down, I definitely wouldn't have played the whole season."

Chiefs fans needn't worry. Despite the frustrating season, Charles said he's put in work this offseason to help avoid another injury-plagued year.

"I feel good,'' he said. "My body has healed up, rested up.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Philip Rivers-Marcus Mariota trade speculation and plays "What's More Likely?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

Chicago's answer at quarterback is coming in the form of a veteran.

Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears that has a maximum value of $13 million with incentives, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson, to sign CB Janoris Jenkins

The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick ﻿Adoree'﻿ Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees

All of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period are up for discussion and there's plenty to talk about after a big first day. 
news

Tramon Williams announces retirement after 14-year NFL career

On the same day as his 38th birthday, veteran CB Tramon Williams announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.
news

Browns signing edge Takk McKinley to one-year deal worth up to $4 million

Cleveland is signing defensive end ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿, a former first-round pick,  to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW