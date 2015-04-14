Jamaal Charles: 2014 was my most frustrating season

"I was frustrated more last season as I've ever been because of all of those injuries," Charles told ESPN.com's Adam Teicher on Tuesday. "I was frustrated because I didn't feel my body was right the whole season. But I battled through that time. That's all I could do. I felt like I was in a fight and I had to respond. I had 12 weeks to finish the season, and it felt to me like I had 12 rounds to go.''