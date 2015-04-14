Jamaal Charles: 2014 was my most frustrating season

Jamaal Charles is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season, compiling 1,033 rushing yards and another 5.0 yards per carry year.
The Kansas City Chiefs running back missed just one game in 2014, but the 28-year-old Charles called it the most maddening season of his career thanks to a rash of injuries, aches and pains that included ankle, foot, back, shoulder, knee and hamstring troubles.
"I was frustrated more last season as I've ever been because of all of those injuries," Charles told ESPN.com's Adam Teicher on Tuesday. "I was frustrated because I didn't feel my body was right the whole season. But I battled through that time. That's all I could do. I felt like I was in a fight and I had to respond. I had 12 weeks to finish the season, and it felt to me like I had 12 rounds to go.''
Charles dismissed the idea that at 200 pounds his body was beginning to break down from the wear-and-tear of the position.
"It wasn't that,'' he said. "I think it was just bad luck. I was just dinged up. If my body was breaking down, I definitely wouldn't have played the whole season."
Chiefs fans needn't worry. Despite the frustrating season, Charles said he's put in work this offseason to help avoid another injury-plagued year.
"I feel good,'' he said. "My body has healed up, rested up.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Philip Rivers-Marcus Mariota trade speculation and plays "What's More Likely?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.