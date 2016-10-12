Jamaal Charles '110 percent,' expects bigger role

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Jamaal Charles was a non-factor in his 2016 debut, gaining just 7 yards on two rushing attempts in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The four-time Pro Bowler expects to have a bigger role this week versus the Raiders, telling reporters Wednesday that the "training wheels" are off.
"I'm here, I'm 100 percent, you could say 110 percent," Charles said, via The Kansas City Star. "I'm on the field, I'm playing."
Returning from the second torn ACL of his career, Charles was originally expected to debut at Oakland in Week 6. He was pushed into a third-string capacity last week when Charcandrick West came down with an ankle injury.
Coach Andy Reid confirmed that Charles will "probably do a little bit more" this week "as long as there are no setbacks."
Although Spencer Ware has filled in adequately as the starter, the Chiefs are averaging just 90.3 rushing yards per game -- 21st in the league. They can certainly use the playmaking ability of Charles, the NFL's career record holder with 5.47 yards per carry.
"I feel like I'm fast, my speed never left," Charles added. "My gift is speed. And I still have it. I just thank God for allowing me to keep my speed."