Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently caught somewhere between overachieving and disappointing.

Philadelphia reached the postseason in a year in which most did not expect them to compete for all that much of anything, and the Eagles did so with a second-year quarterback who was also a bit of an unknown entering his first full season as a starter. ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and Co. overachieved in that regard.

But the disappointment came in the fashion in which those Eagles ended their 2021 season. Philadelphia fell to Tampa Bay, 31-15, in a game that truly wasn't as close as the score indicated. Among those disappointing: Hurts, and a former first-round receiver whose performance Saturday was just the latest in an underwhelming career to this point.

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance the Eagles had of staging a massive comeback.

The performance from Reagor wasn't a surprise to Eagles fans, who have to come to expect little from a receiver on whom they once placed their great hopes. It's unlikely Eagles brass was surprised by his lack of positive contribution, either, with general manager Howie Roseman explaining Reagor's subpar career rather simply this week.

"Certainly, heading into year three, expected more from Jalen at this point," Roseman said Wednesday. "We had a chance to sit down with him after the season and had an honest conversation about the things that he needs to develop and the things that we can help him develop to continue his growth, in terms of learning from anything. We have to do that. We have to continue to evolve."

Justin Jefferson has racked up 196 receptions, 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns, and earned two Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro nods in his first two seasons. Reagor was selected 21st overall in the 2020 draft -- one pick ahead of Jefferson -- and has caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Even without that juxtaposition, Reagor's production would still be significantly underwhelming. He's quickly headed toward being remembered as Corey Coleman, not ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ or Jeremy Maclin.

That kind of disappointment doesn't just reflect on the player. Roseman and his staff have to answer for it, too.