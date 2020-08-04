Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of the Zoom call.

Clearly corralled by Rams PR, he returned to finish the media session.

"I can't do anything about it. I'm not worried about it. I'm trying to do my job as a football player. I'm trying to be leader on the team," Ramsey explained reporters, per SI.com. "I'm not going to do every Zoom session, or however we're going to do them this year, talking about my contract. Look, if it comes, it comes. It's going to be a surprise to me like it's going to be a surprise to y'all. I called my agent up before August, and I said I don't even want him to call me about it. I literally told him, I said I want you to call me one time, when my deal is done. I said when you feel like my deal is done, call me.

"That's it. I'm not worried about it. I'm worried about football. I'm worried about other things in my life. Like, my blessings will come when they come. I've got all my trust in God. So when I give y'all an answer, that's the answer. I don't appreciate y'all trying to push me to a different answer because that's not what y'all wanted to hear. That's my real, genuine answer. I'm not worried about it. That's genuine. I'm not lying to y'all. I'm really not worried about it. The Rams knew that before they traded for me. They knew what the situation was. We all have been on the same page from the jump.

"I'm pretty sure that y'all talked to them. I'm pretty sure y'all talked to [GM Les Snead] and talked to Coach (Sean McVay), and they probably told y'all the same thing -- we probably progressed into it and will get it done if it's meant to get done -- I don't know. I really don't know. If y'all want to direct those questions to them, feel free and push all that to them. But me, if y'all want to talk about football, my teammates. If y'all want to talk about things going on in the world right now. If y'all want to talk about any of this other positive stuff that I can possibly be able to help or control at least my part of, cool. But I, I'm not in those negotiations. I'm not David Mulugheta and I'm not Les Snead. I'm not doing that. So when I give y'all an answer, I just would appreciate it if you take that as my genuine answer. I don't mean any disrespect to anybody, but I want to set a tone of that's genuinely what it is."