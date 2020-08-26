Jalen Ramsey pledges $1 million donation to Nashville school

Jalen Ramsey is putting the money he's earned on the football field toward kids who need it most.

Ramsey has pledged to donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy in Nashville, Ramsey's hometown, to help the academy purchase necessary resources and expand its programming.

"I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services," Ramsey said in a statement. "I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future."

According to the press release, Purpose Prep is in need of additional technology resources to enhance teaching and learning, as well enrichment opportunities such as field trips to colleges, cultural centers and more. Ramsey chose Purpose Prep, a kindergarten-through-fourth grade school, because he wants to help give underprivileged children the quality education they deserve, per the release.