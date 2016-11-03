Jalen Ramsey has solid start; Norman drops in CB rankings

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. In this series, Taylor will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings.
Featured on Ike's Island this week ...
Ramsey is just what you want in a rookie cornerback. He's got the size (6-foot-1, 211 pounds), attitude and confidence, and he hasn't let veteran receivers deter him. Ramsey is a physical player, and he's being asked to do a lot early in his career. It's hard for a coaching staff to ask a rookie to cover the No. 1 receiver, but Ramsey has managed that well. He hasn't had a perfect first season, but he understands the territory that comes with being a rookie on the island. What I like about Ramsey, who brings a lot of energy and competitiveness to the Jags' defense, is that he doesn't get discouraged when he gets beat. He is learning from his mistakes and playing a little bit better each time out.
This season, the Jags CB has allowed 22 receptions on 31 targets (71 percent) for 301 yards (13.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 1:0. Ramsey has covered the opponent's best receiver for the majority of pass plays three times this season -- Indianapolis' T.Y. Hiltonin Week 4, Chicago's Alshon Jefferyin Week 6 and Oakland's Amari Cooperin Week 7. Ramsey gave up three catches for 11 yards on four targets to Hilton, five receptions for 84 yards on 10 targets to Jeffery, and one catch for 4 yards on one target to Cooper. He didn't allow any of them to get in the end zone.
The physical Ramsey, who has just one pass defensed this season, is at his best when he's up on the line. He does a good job at getting his hands on the receiver and disrupting timing between the quarterback and his target. Ramsey can play in the slot or outside, but I think he's is better suited for playing on the perimeter, as he can play with anybody near the sideline. In the second half of the season, I want to see his off-coverage play improve -- and it should, with more reps.
Week 9 cornerback rankings: My top 10
Sure, Peterson gave up two catches for 73 yards (36.5 yards per catch) to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but he's staying put. He's asked to play in the slot and outside and hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 2. There are a lot of players who will fluctuate in and out of the top five, but Mr. Consistent isn't one of them.
Sherman is still trying to get on the same page from week to week with a shuffled secondary, which has been without an injured Kam Chancellor. (Chancellor could be back on the field this week.) Last week against Drew Brees and the Saints, Sherman allowed five receptions for 62 yards on six targets and a passer rating of 109.7. He is still playing at a high level and making big plays, which is what I expect. This week, I think Sherman will likely line up on one side of the field and dare Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor to throw his way.
Peters is making his case for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He leads the league in INTs (five), which is no surprise to anybody. Peters had a solid performance against the Colts (giving up four catches for 48 yards on seven targets) but will have an even bigger test this week when the Jaguars come to town. Although the Jags' offense hasn't been as explosive as it was a year ago, we know what Blake Bortles is capable of with the Allen boys as his weapons. I don't think Peters will travel with Allen Robinson or Allen Hurns, but if Bortles throws Peters' way too many times, he's going to add to that pick total. Bortles has thrown nine interceptions this season, tied for third-worst in the league.
Pacman's instincts are keeping him above a lot of other good corners in this list. He's very savvy; therefore, he isn't giving up many big plays. Jones made London a business trip, although the game ended in a tie, giving up five receptions for 48 yards on eight targets. He'll need to rest up on the bye week, though, because he'll be tasked with the New York Giants' receiving corps in Week 10.
Although Talib didn't play last week with a back injury, I'm not going to shuffle him. Talib did not practice Wednesday, but hopefully he's back on the field Sunday, or he'll slip out of the top five.
It was another solid performance by Harris last week, as he allowed two receptions for 49 yards on five targets and a passer rating of 76.3. I'm looking forward to the Broncos' Week 9 matchup against the Raiders in prime time. The biggest key for Harris (and Talib if he returns) against Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree will be his eyes. He can't get caught looking in the backfield or anticipating routes, because the Raiders' receiving duo loves doing double-moves.
Norman gave up a few plays to A.J. Green (five catches for 76 on 13 targets), which I expected, but I like that he's finally beginning to be that traveling corner. His coaching staff has confidence in him, and he's conveying his confidence in his play. Two knocks against Norman from last week, though, are the two dropped would-be INTs and the five penalties. I can live a little with the dropped picks, but those penalties really hurt the team, especially when you end in a tie.
The old man is staying put based off what I saw Monday night. Newman allowed two catches for 28 yards on three targets against Minnesota. Everyone is talking about Xavier Rhodes, but the guy on the other side is quietly having one of the best seasons of any corner in the league. He's not giving up the big play and he shows up every week. He's probably the most underrated guy on this list.
Coming off a bye, DRC and the Giants' secondary should be refreshed and ready for rookie Carson Wentz. I expect the veteran corner to bait Wentz into a lot of passes, giving DRC the upper hand. In this contest, DRC will rely more on his savviness and less on technique.
I've been saying it for a long time ... Roby can start on ANY team, and he proved it last week when Talib was out. He stepped up in a big way when he picked Philip Rivers and took it to the house. Roby reacted quickly when Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams bobbled and didn't secure the catch. Against the Chargers, Roby allowed two receptions for 34 yards on eight targets. His performance knocked Rhodes, who struggled to tackle Monday night, out of the top 10.
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots; Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys; Vontae Davis, Indianapolis Colts; and Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars.