Jalen Ramsey has solid start; Norman drops in CB rankings

Peters is making his case for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He leads the league in INTs (five), which is no surprise to anybody. Peters had a solid performance against the Colts (giving up four catches for 48 yards on seven targets) but will have an even bigger test this week when the Jaguars come to town. Although the Jags' offense hasn't been as explosive as it was a year ago, we know what Blake Bortles is capable of with the Allen boys as his weapons. I don't think Peters will travel with Allen Robinson or Allen Hurns, but if Bortles throws Peters' way too many times, he's going to add to that pick total. Bortles has thrown nine interceptions this season, tied for third-worst in the league.