Jalen Hurts reportedly expected to gather Eagles receivers for workouts

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ remains a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback as the situation surrounding his future slowly unfolds. In the meantime, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is readying for the season.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported last week that Hurts will gather with a group of young Eagles receivers in Texas at some point in the next month to kickstart offseason workouts.

It's no surprise that a QB would get together with some pass-catchers in the offseason. Signal-callers around the country will do so at points this spring and summer. Wentz himself has done so in the past.

The uncertainty surrounding the Eagles' QB situation is what makes these future workouts interesting. If Wentz's situation is resolved by the time Hurts gathers with those wideouts, the second-year quarterback will be prepping as the 2021 starter. If the circumstances remain unclear, it adds another layer.