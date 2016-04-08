Jalen Collins, Aaron Colvin suspended four games

Around the NFL

Second-year cornerback Jalen Collins has encountered a setback in his push for playing time with the Atlanta Falcons.

The No. 42 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2016 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced on Friday.

Collins is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

"We are disappointed to hear the news regarding Jalen today," coach Dan Quinn said in a statement released by the team. "I have already spoken to Jalen about this, and I have no doubt this will be something that he will learn from."

Although Collins appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, he started just twice and recorded only seven tackles for the season. Billed as a prototypical press-man corner with ideal size (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) and elite physical gifts, Collins was expected to compete for playing time alongside starters Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford.

Collins wasn't the only player suspended on Friday. Here is the news from the league office:

  1. Third-year Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin was suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Colvin was Jacksonville's top cornerback last season, leading the defense in snaps played while notching four sacks, seven passes defensed and 73 tackles.

"I made a mistake and I will take responsibility for it," Colvin said in a statement. "I apologize to my family, the Jaguars' organization, especially my coaches and teammates, as well as Jaguars fans who have been supportive of me since I was drafted here in 2014.

"I will grow from this. I will be a better man and player from this. I will not let this define me and I will overcome this. Thank you."

  1. Third-year Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson was suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Goodson was primarily a backup last season, playing behind Damarious Randall, Sam Shields and Casey Hayward.
  1. Second-year Titans wide receiver Andrew Turzilli was suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Undrafted out of Rutgers, Turzilli caught two passes for 25 yards in three games as a rookie. The suspension won't help his chances of carving out a roster spot as Tennessee's fifth receiver.
