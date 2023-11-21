Jalen Carter nearly intercepts Patrick Mahomes' spike in Eagles' win over Chiefs 

"I saw it on the internet, I've seen it on YouTube, some high school kid tried, and he actually caught the ball. I thought, 'That's a good idea,' I knew they would spike it, so I tried to go for it," Carter said, via WIP-FM.

There are a couple of videos of the spiked interception floating around -- this is a great one. It would have been seismic if Carter made the pick at the NFL level. That the big man came even that close is astonishing, to be honest.