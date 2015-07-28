Around the NFL

Jake Long works out for Falcons, Giants next

Published: Jul 28, 2015 at 06:24 AM

After receiving a medical exam and check up from the Giants in East Rutherford, free agent tackle Jake Long left without a contract.

Now, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2008 draft is headed to Atlanta for another examination, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the workout.

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Wednesday that Long is also going to revisit East Rutherford to work out for the Giants, per a source.

Long was a salary cap casualty in St. Louis after sustaining his second career ACL tear back in 2014. Though he'd only missed seven career games before the unfortunate injury in 2014, the strength of his knee remains an issue for teams.

When healthy, Long is still one of the league's premiere offensive tackles and could very well challenge Falcons offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder on the right side depending on the team's plans for 2014 first-round pick Jake Matthews.

If nothing else, Long's presence alone could help Matthews, who toughed his way through an injury during his rookie season to mixed results.

