Jake Long to work out for Atlanta Falcons

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 05:55 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Jake Long is one step closer to becoming a member of the Falcons.

Atlanta plans to work out the veteran offensive tackle on Wednesday, coach Dan Quinn told reporters Tuesday.

The visit comes as no surprise after Quinn said earlier this month, per ESPN.com, that Long was "somebody we still have talked about, for sure," noting that the former first-round pick of the Dolphins is "a guy we have lots of regard for."

Long is finally ready to play after Dr. James Andrews cleared him for action following last October's ACL tear.

Atlanta has Jake Matthews penciled into the left tackle spot, but Long would serve as an improvement over right tackle Ryan Schraeder -- or Matthews could switch sides. Long also worked out for the Falcons in July before meeting with the Giants and Broncos. Atlanta, though, has shown the most consistent interest in the 30-year-old blocker.

