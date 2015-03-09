Jake Long released by St. Louis Rams

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported Monday that the team has released the veteran left tackle, according to a source. The team will continue to discuss options with Long as he rehabs from his latest knee surgery.
Long had $4 million in guaranteed money coming his way if he was still on the Rams' roster by March 14. Instead, St. Louis cuts ties and saves $8 million in cap space.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that the Rams have also cut center Scott Wells. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the cap-strapped Rams save $12.5 million in cap space with the moves.
Long was once seen as one of the best left tackles in football, but injuries have taken a toll on the former 2008 No. 1 overall pick. Long has finished each of the past four seasons on injured reserve, including both his seasons with the Rams after back-to-back ACL tears. Long left the Dolphins to sign a four-year, $34 million deal with the Ramsin March 2013.
The Rams had already committed to Greg Robinson as their left tackle in 2015. If Long returns at a reduced salary, he'll most likely play right tackle or be kicked inside to the guard position. He could also decide to retire given his age (30 in May) and long list of injuries that derailed a Hall of Fame start to his career.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.