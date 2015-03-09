Around the NFL

Jake Long released by St. Louis Rams

Published: Mar 09, 2015 at 11:55 AM

The St. Louis Rams have cut ties with Jake Long.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported Monday that the team has released the veteran left tackle, according to a source. The team will continue to discuss options with Long as he rehabs from his latest knee surgery.

Long had $4 million in guaranteed money coming his way if he was still on the Rams' roster by March 14. Instead, St. Louis cuts ties and saves $8 million in cap space.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that the Rams have also cut center Scott Wells. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the cap-strapped Rams save $12.5 million in cap space with the moves.

Long was once seen as one of the best left tackles in football, but injuries have taken a toll on the former 2008 No. 1 overall pick. Long has finished each of the past four seasons on injured reserve, including both his seasons with the Rams after back-to-back ACL tears. Long left the Dolphins to sign a four-year, $34 million deal with the Ramsin March 2013.

The Rams had already committed to Greg Robinson as their left tackle in 2015. If Long returns at a reduced salary, he'll most likely play right tackle or be kicked inside to the guard position. He could also decide to retire given his age (30 in May) and long list of injuries that derailed a Hall of Fame start to his career.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) questionable to make season debut Sunday vs. Titans

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a shot at making his season debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Leonard is officially listed as questionable after "three pretty good days" of practice, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

news

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE