Jake Locker to start for Titans vs. Browns

Jake Locker will return to the starting lineup Sunday when the Tennessee Titanshost theCleveland Browns.
"He's has a good week of practice," coach Ken Whisenhunt said, per The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt. "The first day working back into it with the hand, we weren't sure how it was going to be, but he's progressed as the week has gone along."
Locker practiced in full for three straight days after missing last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a wrist injury.
The fourth-year signal-caller missed 14 games the previous two seasons with injuries, so only sitting out one contest is a positive sign. The 26-year-old has seen good stretches of play this season but remains far too inaccurate in the pocket.
Whisenhunt needs to see as much of Locker on the field this season to determine the quarterback's long-term future with the franchise.
In other Titans' injury news cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (concussion) is listed as questionable, but isn't expected to play, per Wyatt.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 5 game and explains why Sammy Watkins is now a favorite for Rookie of the Year.