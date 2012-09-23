Jake Locker, Titans stun Lions in overtime thriller

Published: Sep 23, 2012 at 10:19 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Rob Bironas kicked a 26-yard field goal in overtime, and the Titans stopped backup quarterback Shaun Hill on fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 7 to finally pull out a 44-41 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Titans (1-2) blew a 20-9 halftime lead in a crazy game featuring big plays, scoring swings and some suspect officiating. Detroit scored 18 straight points, then Tennessee answered with 21 points before the Lions scored the final 14 of regulation. Detroit recovered an onside kick and got an assist from officials who did not review a possible turnover.

In overtime, Bironas' third field goal put Tennessee ahead to stay.

The Lions (1-2) lost their second straight when coach Jim Schwartz decided not to let Jason Hanson kick his fifth field goal. Hill, in for injured Matthew Stafford, was stopped by defensive tackles Jurrell Casey and Sen'Derrick Marks on his sneak, and Tennessee escaped.

