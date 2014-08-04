Jake Locker's Tennessee Titans career at make-or-break point

2) Getting Ray Horton as defensive coordinator was a coup, in that he's been a head-coaching candidate, and if it weren't for a couple of messy situations over the past two years, a name like his wouldn't be on the market. Whisenhunt says that because Horton won a ring as a player (with the 1992 Dallas Cowboys) and a coach (two, in fact, with the 2005 and '08 Steelers), "He brings credibility to the position." And it appears the buy-in has been quick from the players. Veteran safety Bernard Pollard explained how, after Horton did film study on each player on the defense, he called them individually to give them things to work on over the course of the spring. And in the time since, Horton has implemented a similar strategy in teaching his Steeler-scheme defense, giving the players a plan and trusting them to carry it out. More than anything, the idea is to get guys to play instinctively and to play fast. "It's being able to just go," said Pollard. "There were times last year, we didn't have that freedom. For a coach to come in and give you that freedom but demand that you be accountable at the same time, that's been the best thing for us." Three Titans players to watch as fits with Horton: Jurrell Casey, Derrick Morgan and Kamerion Wimbley.