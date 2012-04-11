Jake Locker eyes Titans' starting QB job in second NFL season

No disrespect to Matt Hasselbeck, but Jake Locker says he'll do everything he can to win the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback job and make the veteran his backup.
"I'm going to go in and do everything I can to win that starting job," Locker said Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "To have them hand that job over to me, whether it's something they are legitimately thinking now or not, I hope that if they're not, I hope that by the time it's over, they will. And if they are (now), I hope that I've done well enough to earn that spot."
Locker, the Titans' 2011 first-round draft pick, recently received a vote of confidence from one of the team's top pass-catchers, tight end Jared Cook.
"I think Matt has a little bit of upside, but I think Jake's got heart," Cook said, according to The Tennessean. "Jake knows what he wants. When you know what you want, sometimes you're going to get it. So I think it's going to be a good competition."
But if Locker fails to win the job, he insists he won't stop working to make the team better.
"I'm going to do everything I can to win that job, and in that, I'm going to push him (Hasselbeck) to be better," Locker said. "He's going to do the same thing, which is going to push me to be better. And at the end of the day, if I don't end up winning the job and I'm his backup, I'm going to do everything I can on game day to help him to help our team be successful and help our team win games, and I feel he'll do the same thing."