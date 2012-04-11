Jake Locker eyes Titans' starting QB job in second NFL season

"I'm going to do everything I can to win that job, and in that, I'm going to push him (Hasselbeck) to be better," Locker said. "He's going to do the same thing, which is going to push me to be better. And at the end of the day, if I don't end up winning the job and I'm his backup, I'm going to do everything I can on game day to help him to help our team be successful and help our team win games, and I feel he'll do the same thing."