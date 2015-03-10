Jake Locker announces retirement from NFL

Around the NFL

Jake Locker is walking away from the NFL.

Despite being the top quarterback remaining on Around The NFL's Top 101 list, the signal-caller with a career of injuries will retire.

"I am retiring from football after much reflection and discussion with my family," Locker said in a statement obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. "I will always be grateful for having had the opportunity to realize my childhood dream of playing in the NFL and for the lifelong relationships I developed because of that experience.

"Football has always played a pivotal role in my life and I love the game, but I no longer have the burning desire necessary to play the game for a living; to continue to do so would be unfair to the next organization with whom I would eventually sign. I realize this decision is surprising to many, but I know in my heart that it is the right decision and I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing other interests."

The Tennessee Titans' No. 8 overall pick in 2011 never played an entire NFL season. He'll end his career with just 30 career appearances, including missing nine contests each of the past two seasons.

Locker was set to hit the free agency on Thursday as one of the top signal callers in a miserable market. But when the flame of competition burns out, it's time to walk away. Knowing that at 26 years old and being able to pass on a chance to hold a clipboard for a million dollars or so is commendable.

A plus athlete with mobility, Locker flashed potential in brief bursts over his short career. However, his accuracy never improved over four seasons -- the injuries didn't allow him to progress in his craft either.

Locker will end his career completing 57.5 percent of his passes for 4,967 yards, 27 passing touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

