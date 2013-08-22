Jairus Byrd reports to Buffalo Bills after signing franchise tender

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Safety Jairus Byrd has arrived at the Buffalo Bills' facility and will travel with the team for its Saturday preseason game against the Washington Redskins.
Byrd reported to the Bills on Thursday night, two days after the two-time Pro Bowl player signed his one-year, $6.9 million franchise tender. The Bills are scheduled to hold a walkthrough Friday before traveling to Washington.
Byrd is not expected to play versus the Redskins after missing the entire offseason. He also must pass a physical.
The NFL granted Buffalo a two-game roster exemption for Byrd, covering the final two preseason games. That clears the way for Byrd to be on the active roster for the Sept. 8 season opener against the New England Patriots.
