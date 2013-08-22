Jairus Byrd reports to Buffalo Bills after signing franchise tender

Published: Aug 22, 2013 at 02:10 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Safety Jairus Byrd has arrived at the Buffalo Bills' facility and will travel with the team for its Saturday preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

Rapoport: Buffalo's front-line issue

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Ian Rapoport says a well-compensated D-line must lead the Bills in 2013. Plus, notes on the QB race and Jairus Byrd. More ...

Byrd reported to the Bills on Thursday night, two days after the two-time Pro Bowl player signed his one-year, $6.9 million franchise tender. The Bills are scheduled to hold a walkthrough Friday before traveling to Washington.

Byrd is not expected to play versus the Redskins after missing the entire offseason. He also must pass a physical.

The NFL granted Buffalo a two-game roster exemption for Byrd, covering the final two preseason games. That clears the way for Byrd to be on the active roster for the Sept. 8 season opener against the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

Will the Bengals snap the Chiefs' win streak? Can the Cardinals stop their skid against the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists five running backs who've earned new contracts with their efforts this season. Plus, Sony Michel cracks his updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW