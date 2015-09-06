Jairus Byrd avoids PUP list, could return any time

While theoretically New Orleans could still put Byrd on IR with a designation to return, that move would make little to no sense for the organization -- teams began placing players on IR Boomerang Sunday. Given that Byrd was eligible for the PUP list -- since he didn't practice during training camp -- using their one IR Boomerang designation on him would be foolish. Saving that for a player such as linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, corner Keenan Lewis or a future injury makes more logical sense.