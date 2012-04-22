Jahvid Best not limited in Detroit Lions' workouts, coach says

Jahvid Best reached one of the first major checkpoints in his recovery from a season-ending concussion, as Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz said the running back hasn't been limited during the team's voluntary offseason program.
Schwartz said Saturday at a promotional appearance in Livonia, Mich., that Best is "doing the same things everybody else is doing."
Schwartz's comments add clarity to Best's status, one that Lions general manager Martin Mayhew left cloudy following comments during Thursday's news conference.
"I saw (Best) in the meeting room, but I haven't seen him working out," Mayhew said of Best, who missed 11 games last season because of a concussion sustained during a game against the San Francisco 49ers. "From what I understand, he's been doing everything, as far as conditioning and working out with everybody."
Schwartz told reporters that Mayhew's comments were overblown and the GM has been solely focused on preparing for this week's NFL draft.
"We're not practicing, but the coaches and everybody else, we've (been) in draft meetings," Schwartz said. "Martin's been in draft meetings the last week. So everybody made a big deal about, 'Oh, he hadn't seen him.' Well, that's because players are working out and everybody else is getting ready for the draft. But (Best's) working."