Jahvid Best bested by Bolt, fails to qualify in 100m

Jahvid Best's Olympic dream was struck down by lightning Saturday.
The former Lions running back finished seventh in his 100 meter heat, registering a time of 10.39 seconds. He did not qualify for the semifinals. Best was bested by none other than legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who cruised to a winning 10.07 time.
Best, a former high school sprinter, had been approved to run the 100 meters for Saint Lucia's Olympic track and field team. Best has a Saint Lucian father who holds dual citizenship.