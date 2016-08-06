Around the NFL

Jahri Evans signs with Seahawks to aid retooled O-line

Published: Aug 06, 2016 at 09:29 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Additional aid is arriving for a reshuffled Seattle Seahawks offensive line.

The team announced it signed veteran guard Jahri Evans on Saturday and he joined the team on the practice field Sunday.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old blocker earned six Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro honors in 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. However, his play dropped off the past few seasons, including an injury-plagued 2015. After the veteran refused to re-work his contract, the Saints released Evans in February.

The Seahawks' offensive line remains a work in progress and extremely unsettled.

We learned Friday that right tackle J'Marcus Webb, who signed a two-year, $6 million deal in March, was relegated to second- and third-team reps. Undrafted basketball player George Fant took some first-team reps. Fant has never played a game on the O-line -- ever.

Evans' addition will bring veteran competition to an inexperienced line. As the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta notes, Evans has 153 career starts. The rest of the Seahawks' line has 136, combined.

The arrival of Evans could lead to another round of shuffling on a retooled line. Offensive line coach Tom Cable will be tasked with putting the five best blockers in front of Russell Wilson, regardless of where they started in training camp.

Seattle waived guard Kona Schwenke to make room on the roster.

