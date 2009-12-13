Jaguars WR Sims-Walker shakes calf injury, will play vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker surprised the team by being able to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Sims-Walker, Jacksonville's top receiver, missed practice all week because of a calf injury and had been listed as doubtful to play against the Dolphins. However, he was able to run during warmups and felt good enough to play, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported.
The Jaguars will be without two defensive starters, defensive tackle John Henderson (shoulder) and cornerback Rashean Mathis (groin), who were inactive for the game. Like Sims-Walker, they had been listed as doubtful. Mathis is out for the fourth consecutive week.
The Dolphins will be without center Jake Groves (ankle) for the third consecutive game. Miami also benched right guard Donald Thomas in favor of Nate Garner.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.