Jaguars WR Allen Robinson (ACL) done for season

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 01:13 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The season is over for Allen Robinson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' go-to wide receiver is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's season-opening win over the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Robinson will have an MRI on Monday.

The team confirmed that he suffered an ACL injury in his left knee.

Robinson left the game in the first quarter and did not return. He finished with one reception for 17 yards.

It's a brutal loss for the Jaguars, who, despite their depth at the receiver position, utilized Robinson heavily in previous campaigns and need competent options for Blake Bortles to throw to.

The season-ending injury is even more devastating for Robinson, who was entering a contract year and is slated to make less than $1 million this season.

Aside for Robinson's grab, Bortles completed just four other passes to receivers on Sunday, three to Allen Hurns and one to Arrelious Benn. Hurns and Marqise Lee should be the beneficiaries of Robinson's absence, as should rookie tailback Leonard Fournette, who had 29 touches in his debut.

