Jaguars win in OT on Maddox's mistakes

Ward (hamstring) had played in 116 consecutive games since his rookie season.

Until this game, no Steelers passes had been intercepted all season.

The Jaguars had lost their previous three games against the Steelers, but have won three of four in Pittsburgh.

Jaguars WR Jimmy Smith made three catches, moving into a 10th-place tie with Shannon Sharpe for career catches with 815.

The Steelers' Chris Gardocki's 9-yard punt in the second quarter was deflected by Mathis. Because the punt traveled beyond the line of scrimmage, it does not affect Gardocki's streak of 1,066 punts without a block.

The Steelers have lost three of their past four at home, counting losses to New England in the AFC title game in January and again on Sept. 25.

Steelers CB Deshea Townsend (hamstring) left in the first half and did not return. Bryant McFadden replaced him and made his first career interception.