Jaguars vs. Ravens: Three must-know storylines for Thursday's Week 9 prime-time game

2) Is Joe Fagnano ready for his close-up? The undrafted rookie finds himself in a daunting situation ahead of his first career start, with just a few days to prepare for the league’s No. 2 scoring defense. There are already lists being compiled of quarterbacks the Ravens should trade for so they don’t have to play him. He completed 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in his regular season debut, a relief appearance for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley against a much more forgiving defense in Buffalo on Sunday. Also, Fagnano is dealing with an injury of his own, wearing a brace on his ankle during Tuesday’s practice. The 25-year-old has plenty of collegiate experience, making 44 starts across seven seasons. He posted a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 48:6 in his three seasons at UConn. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds he has the size to play the position in the pros. He has the potential to be an efficient distributor of the football, but he’s not going to flash any of the playmaking ability Ravens fans are accustomed to seeing from Jackson and, to a lesser degree, Huntley. Managing a clean game would be an achievement by Fagnano against the Jaguars, who are one of three teams with more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed this season. It would help if he could get the ball to leading receiver Zay Flowers, who didn’t have a catch on five targets (four by Fagnano) last week.

3) Can the Ravens avoid the abyss? While the Jaguars’ playoff odds continue to surge, the Ravens have watched their chances fade away. They’ve gone from a 70% playoff probability to 20% in the span of four weeks. So, Thursday would be a great time for Jesse Minter to pull a rabbit out of a hat. He made his bones as a defensive coordinator, and he still has elite talent to work with on that side of the ball, including All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Of course, Baltimore won’t have any hope on Thursday night if it can’t get two-time rushing king Derrick Henry going. He has not reached 60 rushing yards in any game during the team’s losing streak, and now he’ll face a defense that will undoubtedly be expecting a steady diet of Henry carries, with an undrafted rookie making his first career start under center. The Jaguars have the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL and allow a league-low 3.4 yards per carry, but that unit will be tested following the loss of run-stuffing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who suffered a season-ending torn quadriceps muscle last week.