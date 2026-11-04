Jaguars vs. Ravens: Three must-know storylines for Thursday's Week 9 prime-time game
- WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
- WHEN: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: Prime Video, NFL+
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The Jaguars have only one more win than the Ravens this season, but the gap between these two teams suddenly feels much wider than their records suggest. Baltimore is facing a catastrophic quarterback situation. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is heading for injured reserve after suffering an injury to his right thumb on the offense’s first play from scrimmage in last week’s game, and backup Tyler Huntley is reportedly out for the season with turf toe, which means undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will be making his first career start on Thursday in prime time.
The Ravens are desperate for a win after three straight losses, all to AFC foes, sank them to the bottom of the AFC North. The AFC South-leading Jaguars made easy work of the stripped-down Colts at home last week.
Can first-year head coach Jesse Minter find a way to keep his squad afloat against a team eyeing a second straight division title? Let’s consider a few key subplots for Thursday night’s tilt.
Three must-know storylines
1) Are the Jaguars inevitable? No team has completed 50% of its regular-season schedule entering Week 9, and yet it already feels like the Jaguars are a lock to host at least one playoff game in January. They have a 95% playoff probability and a 90% chance of winning the AFC South -- the highest division title odds of any team in the league -- per Next Gen Stats. Their three wins by 20-plus points in 2026 are the most in the NFL. Also, they have the easiest remaining strength of schedule of any team (.416). That is where the challenge for Liam Coen now lies. Can he keep a heavily favored team from taking its foot off the gas when it’s clearly in such an envious position? It wasn’t an issue last week against a Colts squad that had traded away two of its best players in the days leading up to the game, with Jacksonville scoring 42 points in the first three quarters of a boat race. Trevor Lawrence didn’t even play in the fourth quarter. Yes, the Jags were well-rested, coming off a Week 7 bye after their two-week stay in London. Turning around and doing it again on the road with a condensed week of preparation is a different undertaking.
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2) Is Joe Fagnano ready for his close-up? The undrafted rookie finds himself in a daunting situation ahead of his first career start, with just a few days to prepare for the league’s No. 2 scoring defense. There are already lists being compiled of quarterbacks the Ravens should trade for so they don’t have to play him. He completed 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in his regular season debut, a relief appearance for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley against a much more forgiving defense in Buffalo on Sunday. Also, Fagnano is dealing with an injury of his own, wearing a brace on his ankle during Tuesday’s practice. The 25-year-old has plenty of collegiate experience, making 44 starts across seven seasons. He posted a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 48:6 in his three seasons at UConn. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds he has the size to play the position in the pros. He has the potential to be an efficient distributor of the football, but he’s not going to flash any of the playmaking ability Ravens fans are accustomed to seeing from Jackson and, to a lesser degree, Huntley. Managing a clean game would be an achievement by Fagnano against the Jaguars, who are one of three teams with more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed this season. It would help if he could get the ball to leading receiver Zay Flowers, who didn’t have a catch on five targets (four by Fagnano) last week.
3) Can the Ravens avoid the abyss? While the Jaguars’ playoff odds continue to surge, the Ravens have watched their chances fade away. They’ve gone from a 70% playoff probability to 20% in the span of four weeks. So, Thursday would be a great time for Jesse Minter to pull a rabbit out of a hat. He made his bones as a defensive coordinator, and he still has elite talent to work with on that side of the ball, including All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Of course, Baltimore won’t have any hope on Thursday night if it can’t get two-time rushing king Derrick Henry going. He has not reached 60 rushing yards in any game during the team’s losing streak, and now he’ll face a defense that will undoubtedly be expecting a steady diet of Henry carries, with an undrafted rookie making his first career start under center. The Jaguars have the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL and allow a league-low 3.4 yards per carry, but that unit will be tested following the loss of run-stuffing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who suffered a season-ending torn quadriceps muscle last week.