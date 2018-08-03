Jaguars, Vikings boast NFL's best secondaries heading into 2018

I have to go with the team that has the best cornerback tandem in the league. Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye allowed the lowest passer rating when targeted in 2017 of any duo in the league, and it feels like both guys will only get better. This secondary also reaps the benefits of playing behind a monster defensive line that features Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Malik Jackson. The pressure applied up front allows the DBs to jump routes and stay aggressive.