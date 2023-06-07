Jaguars unveil plans for 'stadium of the future' in Jacksonville

Published: Jun 07, 2023 at 12:14 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled conceptual designs for their "stadium of the future" on Wednesday, providing an initial glimpse into a billion-dollar-plus project that could determine the fate of the small-market franchise.

The renderings showed covered seating throughout a 62,000-seat, open-air stadium that includes a 360-degree concourse, which is four times wider than the current space. Capacity could be expanded to 71,500 for the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry, the Gator Bowl or a College Football Playoff game. The project also would include major improvements around the stadium, including a University of Florida satellite campus.

The Jaguars believe the proposal would create more opportunities to host major concerts, music festivals and the NFL Draft.

"We have reached the end of this important and initial phase of this project -- the design of the stadium we envision will be the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come," owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

Jacksonville is the only NFL franchise that hasn't built a new stadium or undergone substantial renovations since the team entered the league 1995. Most recently, Tennessee and Buffalo approved deals to build new stadiums.

The Jaguars' current lease at TIAA Bank Field expires at the end of the 2029 season, making this project critical to keeping the team in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future.

The Jaguars have 14 community events planned over the next two weeks in which local residents and fans can learn more from team president Mark Lamping about the stadium designs and what the project would mean for residents.

Copyright by The 2023 Associated Press

Related Content

news

DeAndre Hopkins to meet with Titans in first free-agent visit

DeAndre Hopkins' free-agent tour is headed to Nashville. Hopkins will fly to Tennessee on Sunday for a visit with the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

news

State of the 2023 San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowl or bust in Bay Area despite lingering QB question

Will Brock Purdy win the 49ers' QB1 job? Can the defense help Kyle Shanahan and Co. get to the Super Bowl? Adam Rank examines the state of the San Francisco 49ers heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Move the Sticks: Top 10 edge rusher draft; hits & misses from 2020 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More