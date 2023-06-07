Jaguars unveil plans for 'stadium of the future' in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled conceptual designs for their "stadium of the future" on Wednesday, providing an initial glimpse into a billion-dollar-plus project that could determine the fate of the small-market franchise.

The renderings showed covered seating throughout a 62,000-seat, open-air stadium that includes a 360-degree concourse, which is four times wider than the current space. Capacity could be expanded to 71,500 for the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry, the Gator Bowl or a College Football Playoff game. The project also would include major improvements around the stadium, including a University of Florida satellite campus.

The Jaguars believe the proposal would create more opportunities to host major concerts, music festivals and the NFL Draft.

"We have reached the end of this important and initial phase of this project -- the design of the stadium we envision will be the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come," owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

Jacksonville is the only NFL franchise that hasn't built a new stadium or undergone substantial renovations since the team entered the league 1995. Most recently, Tennessee and Buffalo approved deals to build new stadiums.

The Jaguars' current lease at TIAA Bank Field expires at the end of the 2029 season, making this project critical to keeping the team in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future.