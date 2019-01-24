Around the NFL

Jaguars undecided on Austin Seferian-Jenkins' future

Published: Jan 24, 2019 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Austin Seferian-Jenkins is still under contract, but it sounds like that's not for long.

The Jaguars tight end tweeted a message of gratitude and departure to the Jacksonville community Thursday, closing with the words "next chapter".

Sure sounds like Seferian-Jenkins is headed elsewhere in 2019, right? Well, not so fast, say the Jaguars. Tad Dickman, Jaguars director of public relations, disputed the notion that the team had decided on Seferian-Jenkins' fate with a statement:

Seferian-Jenkins made his way to Jacksonville in 2018 after stops in New York (with the Jets) and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers drafted Seferian-Jenkins early in the second round of the 2014 draft, but he failed to find his footing in Tampa, appearing in nine games or less in each of his three seasons with the team. He was abruptly released after he was arrested for a DUI in September of 2016 (he eventually took a plea deal in the case), and claimed by the Jets, where he served his two-game suspension.

Seferian-Jenkins had his most productive season in 2017, his last with the Jets, in which he caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, he's recorded 116 receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games played. He caught just 11 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown in five games played with the Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Tucker fully supports Ravens' decisions to go for two points over PATs in recent one-point losses

Two of the Ravens' last three games ended in defeat following failed two-point conversion attempts. Kicker Justin Tucker, who many peg as "The GOAT" at his position, recently expressed his support for the team's decision to not go for game-tying PATs.
news

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.
news

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper﻿ was asked Thursday if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball. "I got to be honest," he said, "it actually does."
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
news

Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but Titans 'not dead yet'

Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a four-game funk.
news

Titans HC Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, wide receiver A.J. Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on "Thursday Night Football. "
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Week 16 Thursday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from IR with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW