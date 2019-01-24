Jaguars undecided on Austin Seferian-Jenkins' future

Seferian-Jenkins made his way to Jacksonville in 2018 after stops in New York (with the Jets) and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers drafted Seferian-Jenkins early in the second round of the 2014 draft, but he failed to find his footing in Tampa, appearing in nine games or less in each of his three seasons with the team. He was abruptly released after he was arrested for a DUI in September of 2016 (he eventually took a plea deal in the case), and claimed by the Jets, where he served his two-game suspension.