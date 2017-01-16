Jaguars to interview Chip Kelly for OC position

Still, Kelly would be a fascinating addition to Marrone's system. Marrone came up through the coaching ranks as a tight ends and offensive line coach who got a big break as Sean Payton's offensive coordinator down in New Orleans from 2006 to 2008. Since then, he's developed his own hyper-drive version of Payton's system that combines many of the elements which made Kelly's offenses successful at Oregon and in Philadelphia. By the time Marrone was done in the college coaching ranks, both schemes looked very similar.