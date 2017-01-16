Around the NFL

Jaguars to interview Chip Kelly for OC position

Published: Jan 16, 2017 at 05:53 AM

While the Jaguars did not necessarily make a splash with their head coach hire, the offensive coordinator opening could be drawing some serious attention.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly is among the candidates being considered. The news was first reported by 1010XL in Jacksonville. Rapoport noted that Nathaniel Hackett, who ended the 2016 season as the team's offensive coordinator, is also in the running.

From the outside looking in, the news feels like another move made by executive vice president Tom Coughlin, though the ties between Coughlin, Doug Marrone and Kelly are much deeper.

Kelly has a personal fan in the former Giants head coach. Coughlin offered Kelly a job as a quality control coach with the Giants back in 2006, when Kelly was still the head coach at the University of New Hampshire.

"I was very tempted to go because I have the utmost respect for coach Coughlin," Kelly told USA Today back in 2013. "Philosophically, we were very similar in terms of being disciplined, not making mistakes, taking advantage of what the offense gives you."

Added Coughlin back in 2013: "He should have been coaching for me. He wanted to coach the quarterbacks or something like that and we had a quality control position open. We thought highly of him when we brought him in."

Rapoport said Tuesday on Good Morning Football that Kelly went into the interview believing he would leave with a firm offer. That was not the case.

Still, Kelly would be a fascinating addition to Marrone's system. Marrone came up through the coaching ranks as a tight ends and offensive line coach who got a big break as Sean Payton's offensive coordinator down in New Orleans from 2006 to 2008. Since then, he's developed his own hyper-drive version of Payton's system that combines many of the elements which made Kelly's offenses successful at Oregon and in Philadelphia. By the time Marrone was done in the college coaching ranks, both schemes looked very similar.

Given Coughlin's admiration and Marrone's desire to fit his athletic quarterback and receivers with a quick, aggressive system, this could end up as one of the more interesting pairings in football next year. All three have philosophical ties to the great Bill Parcells, which is the kind of atmosphere they're hoping to build down in Jacksonville.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey explained why he's "happy" to be joining his new team after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery. The Ravens running back, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable for Denver's game against the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

news

After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. Scott Fitterer and Steve Wilks explained Friday the decision to trade the RB and what comes next.

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos following trade request

Elijah Moore's trade request prompted a change, but not the one he was seeking. Moore will not play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Broncos, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday, reiterating New York won't trade the QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'Still up in the air' whether Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday vs. Chiefs

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacted Friday morning to the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey and spoke on how quick he will suit up for San Francisco.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami. The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

news

Steelers assistant Brian Flores doesn't view return to Miami as revenge game

Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores returns to Miami on Sunday night for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins. But the ex-Fins coach isn't viewing it as a revenge game.

news

DeSean Jackson on Lamar Jackson: 'I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick'

DeSean Jackson enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Eagles when Michael Vick was the quarterback. Now that he's joined Lamar Jackson's Ravens, the veteran WR sees similarities between the two dual-threat QBs.

news

Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton's three INTs were 'killers' in Saints' collapse vs. Cardinals

Saints QB Andy Dalton threw back-to-back pick-sixes in the second quarter, giving Arizona a 28-14 halftime lead. The pick-sixes followed an earlier interception in the end zone from Dalton that cost the Saints points.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE