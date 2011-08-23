Jaguars to hold out Jones-Drew, Kampman vs. Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew and defensive end Aaron Kampman won't play in Saturday's preseason game at Buffalo.
Coach Jack Del Rio ruled them out Tuesday, but added that he expects them to play in the preseason finale against St. Louis. That would be a change for Del Rio, who typically rests his starters for the final exhibition game.
Jones-Drew and Kampman are recovering from knee injuries. Jones-Drew played most of last season with torn meniscus in his right knee and had surgery in January. Kampman tore the anterior collateral ligament in his right knee during practice in November and had season-ending surgery.
The Jaguars have been cautious with both during training camp, limiting their contact in hopes of having them as healthy as possible for the season opener.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press