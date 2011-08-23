Jaguars to hold out Jones-Drew, Kampman vs. Bills

Published: Aug 23, 2011 at 02:22 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew and defensive end Aaron Kampman won't play in Saturday's preseason game at Buffalo.

Coach Jack Del Rio ruled them out Tuesday, but added that he expects them to play in the preseason finale against St. Louis. That would be a change for Del Rio, who typically rests his starters for the final exhibition game.

Jones-Drew and Kampman are recovering from knee injuries. Jones-Drew played most of last season with torn meniscus in his right knee and had surgery in January. Kampman tore the anterior collateral ligament in his right knee during practice in November and had season-ending surgery.

The Jaguars have been cautious with both during training camp, limiting their contact in hopes of having them as healthy as possible for the season opener.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson takes London: 'It means a lot, just for NFL football to be going global'

Having already arrived ahead in London of the Ravens' Week 6 showdown with the Titans, Lamar Jackson was taken aback by the realization that he has an international fanbase. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says single-season passing record 'would definitely be cool' but only 'if we could get to where we want to get as a team'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits racking up the prestigious single-season passing record would be something to celebrate, but if it doesn't complement team triumph, it's all for naught. 
news

NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward 

How should the Indianapolis Colts distribute carries in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back in the mix? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his answer and examines the usage among five other RB committees.  
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins not thinking about trade talk: 'Not worth my time and energy'

﻿Vikings QB Kirk Cousins﻿ is in the final year of his existing contract, which also includes a no-trade clause. Cousins, however, doesn't sound too interested in considering such a future -- at least not yet.