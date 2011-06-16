Jaguars TE Lewis looking for payday after breakout 2010

Published: Jun 16, 2011 at 08:27 AM

Marcedes Lewis had the best season of his NFL career in 2010, becoming one of the most productive tight ends in football.

The Jacksonville Jaguars responded by placing the franchise tag on Lewis in February, shortly before the lockout froze all business.

The move took Lewis out of the limbo that other pending free agents in the league are feeling. But he also believes he deserves a long-term deal that rewards the progress he's made in his five years with the Jags.

"It's a catch-22, man," Lewis told profootballweekly.com,speaking about his franchise designation. "I want a long-term contract, and I know Jacksonville wants me there. I love playing in Jacksonville and who I work with there. But at the same time, who wants to play under a one-year contract? That's not cool.

"Especially when you have played five years and given your sweat, blood and tears to the team and laid it out there every Sunday, putting your body on the line. Obviously, it is what it is. I am just sitting here, being patient and trusting that we are going to get it done."

Lewis made the leap in a 2010 season in which he caught more touchdown passes (10) than he had in the prior four years combined (seven). He finished with 58 catches for 700 yards, serving as a security blanket for quarterback David Garrard.

"I think, me being in my fifth year, I am older, I am comfortable in the offense … Dave (Garrard) and I were on the same page," Lewis said, referring to last year's Pro Bowl campaign. "He was getting hit in the mouth, but he knew where I was going to be and he could get me the ball and that I was going to be making plays."

Despite his frustration, Lewis is being a good soldier, instead choosing to put his faith in the team that selected him in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

"Jacksonville knows what (it) has in me and what kind of guy I am, my character," he said. "They know I am going to give it every day. In the meantime, I just work hard and keep a smile on my face."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Aaron Donald rallies Rams, seals Super Bowl trip with crucial defensive play  

Trailing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald called his teammates together and spoke from a place deep in his soul. Jim Trotter recounts how his team responded.
news

The First Read, Super Bowl LVI: Seven factors that could determine NFL's biggest game

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha discusses seven factors that could determine Super Bowl LVI. Will Aaron Donald and the Rams' D keep rolling? How can Joe Burrow deliver Cincinnati its first Lombardi Trophy?
news

What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

Following a gut-wrenching 20-17 loss to the Rams, which ended on a desperation interception, the questions now turn to Jimmy G's future with the Niners.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW