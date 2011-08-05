Jaguars TE Lewis agrees to new deal worth up to $38M

"If I sat here and didn't say I feel like I'm the best all-around tight end in the league, I'd be lying to you," Lewis said. "But that's not for me to say. That's for you to judge, and I'm going to continue to go out there and work hard and give nothing less than my best. That's what I've been doing this whole time and I'm going to continue to get better. A lot of people think I did really well last year, but I feel like I'm just touching the surface, so I'm excited about the opportunity to be going into this year with security and knowing that I'm in an organization that wants me here."