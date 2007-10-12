Jaguars' Taylor misses practice, listed as questionable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Fred Taylor missed practice Friday because of a groin injury and was listed as questionable for Jacksonville's game Sunday against Houston.
Taylor practiced Wednesday, then had limited participation Thursday.
Taylor leads the team with 207 yards rushing, just ahead of Maurice Jones-Drew. Jones-Drew would start if Taylor doesn't play at home against the Texans.
Defensive end Reggie Hayward (hamstring) also missed practice Friday and was questionable.
