Jaguars' Taylor misses practice, listed as questionable

Published: Oct 12, 2007 at 10:19 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Fred Taylor missed practice Friday because of a groin injury and was listed as questionable for Jacksonville's game Sunday against Houston.

 » 
**[ Fantasy injury report: Week 6](/fantasy/story?id=09000d5d80325b8b&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

Taylor practiced Wednesday, then had limited participation Thursday.

Taylor leads the team with 207 yards rushing, just ahead of Maurice Jones-Drew. Jones-Drew would start if Taylor doesn't play at home against the Texans.

Defensive end Reggie Hayward (hamstring) also missed practice Friday and was questionable.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dalvin Cook aims to play through ankle injury while getting back to 100 percent: 'That's the plan'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook admits his ankle is not 100 percent, but he intends to keep playing through it and get back to top form along the way. 
news

Packers finalizing deal to sign former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is finalizing a deal to sign with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Seahawks

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football".
news

Week 5 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW