Jaguars tag Pro Bowl TE Lewis while contract talks proceed

Published: Feb 22, 2011 at 11:30 PM

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl tight end Marcedes Lewis on Wednesday. NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, first reported the likelihood of the move if the Jaguars and Lewis' representatives couldn't come to terms on a long-term contract extension.

According to Wyche, Jacksonville continues to have dialogue with Lewis's representatives about a new deal. The franchise tag for tight ends is worth $7.3 million for the 2011 season.

Lewis, who just completed his fifth pro season -- all with the Jags, has long been known as a strong run blocker, but he took things to a new level as a receiver this past season. He had career highs in receptions (58), touchdowns (10) and yards (700) as he emerged as the Jaguars' top scoring threat.

The 10 touchdown receptions tied a Jaguars franchise record and they tied for most among NFL tight ends. Lewis' ensuing Pro Bowl selection was the first ever for a Jaguars tight end.

Lewis, a first-round pick in 2006, has 181 career receptions for 2,224 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 17 receiving touchdowns are the fourth-most in Jaguars history while his 2,224 receiving yards are the second-most among tight ends.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, but doesn't believe Trey Lance will be available. 
news

Week 7 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Broncos-Browns

It's a battle of 3-3 teams when the Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football". NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for in the prime-time matchup.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW