Jaguars sign veteran cornerback Aaron Glenn for secondary depth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Veteran cornerback Aaron Glenn signed with Jacksonville on Monday, two days after being cut by Dallas.
Glenn gives the Jaguars a fifth cornerback, playing behind starters Rashean Mathis and Brian Williams and possibly competing with Terry Cousin for the nickel role.
Jacksonville had planned to keep five cornerbacks, but released second-year player Dee Webb and journeyman Bruce Thornton in final roster cuts.
To make room on the roster, the Jags released guard Tutan Reyes.
The 35-year-old Glenn, a first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 1994, has 635 career tackles and 40 interceptions. He spent eight seasons in New York, then played three years in Houston (2002-04) and two in Dallas (2005-06). He made the Pro Bowl in 2000 and 2001.
