Jaguars sign seventh-round pick RB Washington

Running back Chauncey Washington has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming the first of the team's five draft picks under contract.
Washington, the only offensive player drafted by the Jaguars in 2008, sat out the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month and missed most of organized team activities because of a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, the former Southern California standout is expected to vie for Jacksonville's third-string spot behind Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew. Washington and fellow rookie Lavarus Giles are the front-runners for the position.
Washington ran for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Trojans. The 5-foot-11, 224-pounder had a team-high 969 yards rushing last season and scored 10 touchdowns.
Terms of his contract were not released.
The Jaguars report to training camp on Friday, July 25 with the first practice set for Saturday, July 26.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press