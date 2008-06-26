Jaguars sign seventh-round pick RB Washington

Published: Jun 26, 2008 at 09:56 AM

Running back Chauncey Washington has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming the first of the team's five draft picks under contract.

Washington, the only offensive player drafted by the Jaguars in 2008, sat out the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month and missed most of organized team activities because of a hamstring injury.

Nonetheless, the former Southern California standout is expected to vie for Jacksonville's third-string spot behind Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew. Washington and fellow rookie Lavarus Giles are the front-runners for the position.

Washington ran for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Trojans. The 5-foot-11, 224-pounder had a team-high 969 yards rushing last season and scored 10 touchdowns.

Terms of his contract were not released.

The Jaguars report to training camp on Friday, July 25 with the first practice set for Saturday, July 26.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols: Vaccinated players largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work

The NFL announced sweeping changes to its COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. Vaccinated players are largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work, while unvaccinated players must continue adhering to restrictions put in place for the 2020 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW