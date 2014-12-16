Around the NFL

Jaguars sign Roy Miller to four-year contract extension

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 06:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping Roy Miller around for the long haul.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran defensive tackle on Tuesday signed a four-year, $16.25 million contract extension with the team, per a source who has seen the deal. The Jaguars later confirmed the deal.

It's not a roster move primed to cripple the Internet, but Miller has delivered consistent production for Jacksonville's young defense. With 30 tackles and a sack on the season, the 27-year-old lineman has played 30-plus snaps in 12 games in 2014.

"He's been unbelievable," coach Gus Bradley said Tuesday, per The Florida Times-Union. "I'm sure he's had other really good games but last week (at Baltimore) really jumped out. He played extremely hard, extremely physical -- he's everything you want as far as a player in that locker room. He's no-nonsense, it's very important to him and he works his tail off."

Jacksonville's young defense has shown sparks during this difficult two-win season. Ranking sixth in the league with 38 sacks, the Jaguars have seen a handful of core players -- led by Telvin Smith and Sen'Derrick Marks -- develop in Bradley's system. Miller gives this coaching staff another piece to build around beyond this lost campaign.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

news

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE