Jaguars sign Roy Miller to four-year contract extension

It's not a roster move primed to cripple the Internet, but Miller has delivered consistent production for Jacksonville's young defense. With 30 tackles and a sack on the season, the 27-year-old lineman has played 30-plus snaps in 12 games in 2014.
"He's been unbelievable," coach Gus Bradley said Tuesday, per The Florida Times-Union. "I'm sure he's had other really good games but last week (at Baltimore) really jumped out. He played extremely hard, extremely physical -- he's everything you want as far as a player in that locker room. He's no-nonsense, it's very important to him and he works his tail off."
Jacksonville's young defense has shown sparks during this difficult two-win season. Ranking sixth in the league with 38 sacks, the Jaguars have seen a handful of core players -- led by Telvin Smith and Sen'Derrick Marks -- develop in Bradley's system. Miller gives this coaching staff another piece to build around beyond this lost campaign.
